OPP continues to RIDE over the roadways

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Special) – The RIDE continues in Temiskaming.

The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police’s Festive “Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere” (RIDE) campaign is still in force.

OPP officers will be “working around the clock during the campaign, conducting RIDE check stops across the North East Region,” police stated in a press release.

The campaign runs through to January 3.

“These enforcement efforts, combined with the help of all citizens to intervene when they suspect that someone is driving or about to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, will prevent innocent lives from being lost this holiday season.”

Police are reminding motorists to “be mindful” when approaching a RIDE location as officer safety is paramount as they are standing in live lanes of traffic.

“When you see the flashing lights, slow down, proceed with caution, and allow the officers a safe distance from your vehicle,” the press release added.