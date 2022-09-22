OPP car wash/bbq on Saturday

On Saturday, September 24, members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in partnership with members of the Tri-Town Crime Stoppers and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Boards, will be hosting a BBQ and Car Wash to raise funds in support of the local Chapters.

Where: Temiskaming OPP Detachment parking lot

300 Armstrong Street, New Liskeard, ON

When: September 24, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend this event. The cost for the BBQ is $5 for a burger or hotdog, chips, and a bottled water. Instead of setting a fee, the carwash will be on a donation basis. Any other contributions will also be accepted.

Take a break from making lunch and plan to join us them September 24 for some good food and to show your support for these local organizations.