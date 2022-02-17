OPG urges safety on Family Day long weekend

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) reminds everyone to stay away from hydroelectric facilities while you’re enjoying the great outdoors on the Family Day long weekend.

Regardless of the temperature, it’s dangerous to assume ice in areas around hydroelectric stations is safe. Water flow, fluctuating water levels and other factors can contribute to unsafe conditions.

Please stay away from water above and below hydro facilities, and obey all warning signs and barriers.

For more information about water safety, visit: www.opg.com/watersafety.

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there’s no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.

For your safety, do not snowmobile, ski, icefish or participate in any other activity around dams and generating stations.