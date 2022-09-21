Open house for Coeur du Village

EARLTON (Staff) – The new Coeur du Village at the location of the former Grocery King in Earlton will be opening its doors to the public this Sunday, September 25.

Members of the public will be invited to walk around and view the new community centre and all it has to offer.

The public are invited to tour the building from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are also serving up brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The cost for the meal is $15 for adults, $10 for children, and children under six can enjoy a meal free.

On the menu are eggs, bacon, toast, sausages, home fries, baked beans, pancakes, juice and coffee.