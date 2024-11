Ontario Northland employees did the honours of the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the newly expanded rail-line maintenance facility in Englehart October 28. From left to right are: director of rail infrastructure Paul-Andrè Lajeunesse, mechanic James Appleford, mechanic Chris McLeod, mechanic Dawson Guitard, co-op student Aiden MacPherson, and manager of work equipment Rick MacPherson. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)