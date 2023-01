Members of the recently formed One Light cultural group in Temiskaming Shores are, from the left, Pooja Ajmani, Nirbhey Singh, Darsho Kaur, Sr. Kulwinder Singh, Ramndeep Kaur Bining, Atul Sagar, Vaibhav Chopra, Shanieka Gordon and Shanique Lindo. They are seen here at Riverside Place during their Winter-ONE-derland event held on December 25. (Supplied photo)