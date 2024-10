The Girls high school basketball season continues Thursday, October 10: Timiskaming District Secondary School (TDSS) will be at Ecole secondaire catholique Ste-Marie for games at 1 and 2:30 p.m. The same day, Englehart High School will visit Kirkland Lake District Composite School for 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. games. On Tuesday, Oct. 15, KL is at TDSS at 2 and 3:30 p.m. while Ste-Marie travels to EHS for games at the same times.