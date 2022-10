Northern Drugs – offering a pharmacy, self-serve Starbucks coffee, giftware and personal care items – is located in the heart of downtown New Liskeard. On hand at the grand opening were, from left, Chuck Durrant of the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce; Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd; Northern Drugs owner-operator and pharmacist Rany Youssef; business partner Mena Guirguis; Dan Dawson, a chamber executive member who brought congratulations from MP Anthony Rota; and Lindsay Inglis, MPP John Vanthof’s constituency assistant. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)