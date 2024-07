The band Breeze Z Creek and their lead guitarist Robert Young played perhaps the song that best described the 2024 North On Tap Craft Beer Festival to a tee: “We’re here for a good time (not a long time)” by the band Trooper. It was a hot day for the beer festival on July 13, where 2,000 thirsty people enjoyed beverages from six breweries and one wine and two distillery vendors. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)