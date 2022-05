NLPS staff and students raised $1,177.35 for Ronald McDonald Houses through a fundraising blitz asking students to bring in any loose change they may have. In a cheque donation ceremony at the school on May 16 are, in back from the left, NLPS teachers and McDonald’s Fundraising committee members Joanne Peters, Jamie Norris, principal Paula Walker, McDonald’s owners Danette and Darrell Doucet and supervisor Shannon Graydon, and teacher/fundraising committee member Laura Seguin. In the middle row, from the left, are Brandon Faubert, William Oslund, Arianna D’Amour, Delsin Jacques and Emma White. In front, same order, are Ben Trudel, Kayne Leroux, Abigail Dojoy, Ellie Beaulieu, Danika Barker, Isla Gibson, Lillian Robertson and NLPS teacher and McDonald’s fundraising committee member Cindy Dougall. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)