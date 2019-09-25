NL traffic diversion continues

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) — The City of Temiskaming Shores is notifying residents of slope stabilization work being carried out along Lakeshore Road between Melville Street and Beach Boulevard in New Liskeard.

A contractor began the work on Monday, September 16, with the project completion date set for November 29.

The following road is temporarily altered to create a single travel lane in each direction:

• Lakeshore Road North from Melville Street to 300 metres southward

Signage is installed to notify the public of the closures and the shift in travel lanes.

The public is advised to drive with extreme caution due to the presence of heavy construction equipment to be used in the stabilization of the side slope between the Ontario Northland Railway tracks and Lakeshore Road.