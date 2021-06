Visitors to Thornloe Cheese’s retail store can now learn about the Northern business and its history, thanks to new signage that’s also part of culinary tourism promotion in the Temiskaming area. Pictured above are, from left, cheesemaker Jackson McDiarmid, with a wheel of Thornloe’s Temiskaming cheese, assistant store manager Janessa Knott, store manager Natasha Racicot, executive assistant Jennifer Malinowski, and Thornloe Cheese brand ambassador Pam Hamel. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)