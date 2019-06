Family and well-wishers were on hand as Rollie Allaire formally launched her new business as a holistic life and wellness coach. Pictured are, from left, Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd, Allaire’s husband Sheldon Wright, supporter Tracy Faulkner, Allaire with her mother Gert Allaire; supporter Sue Bilodeau, and Dan Dawson of the Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)