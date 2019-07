Marg Villneff, at left, explains the history of the “message hoop” to Alicia Robinson, a summer guide at the Little Claybelt Homesteaders Museum. Messages – such as debris on the tracks ahead or a reminder to pick up mail at a seldom-used stop – would be attached to the hoop. A crew member in the passing train would grab the hoop, remove the message, and toss the hoop back. The hoop on display at the museum was given to Ebert Christo when the New Liskeard station closed and then donated to the museum by the Christo family after his death in 2017. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)