Family, friends and community members met September 30 for the renaming of the community hall on Whitewood Avenue in honour of the late Lawrence “Bun” Eckensviller. Pictured above are, at far left, Branch 33 member Kim Campbell, who suggested the tribute, and Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd, and at the far right, Branch 33 president Doug Jelly. On hand were many of Eckensviller’s descendants – beginning third from left, granddaughter-in-law Anna, great-granddaughter Kendall, grandson Ryan, great-grandson Cooper Lawrence, daughter-in-law Pam, son Brian, granddaughter-in-law Debbie, grandson Jason, son Terry. (Staff Photo)