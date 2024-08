TEMISKAMING SHORES — Saddle up and bring your family and friends to the New Liskeard Dodge Ram Rodeo, taking place Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18 at the New Liskeard Fall Fair Grounds.

There will be plenty of food vendors, merchandise and other fun things to do for the entire family at the rodeo.

And of course, there is the thrilling bucking broncos and bull riders to entertain young and old.