On hand for the unveiling of the Rotary Club of Temiskaming Shores’ pollinator garden and peace pole were, from left, Pamela Barney, Nadia Pelletier-Lavigne, Erin-Ann Baker, Lisa McGuire, Shyanne Polson, Marjorie Brownlee, Jennifer Franks, Don Leveille, Amos Bohoussou, Larry Lamoureux, Sue Cavanagh, Jeff Laferriere with granddaughter Lile Laferriere, Bruce McMullan, Rammy Bining, Brigid Wilkinson and James Franks. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)