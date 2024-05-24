Municipal fire bans in place across Temiskaming

DISTRICT — After high winds and dry conditions resulted in several fires across the Temiskaming region on Thursday, May 23, several municipal fire bans have been declared.

The fire bans have been instituted in Harris Township, Temiskaming Shores, Cobalt and Coleman Township beginning Friday, May 24.

Under a fire ban, all burning permits are suspended and all open-air fires are prohibited. This also includes fires for cooking and warmth.

Please contact the municipal office in your area to find out the latest fire ban protocols.