Municipal fire ban lifted

TEMISKAMING SHORES – The municipal fire ban in place for the past two and a half weeks in Temiskaming Shores and some surrounding communities has been lifted.

Temiskaming Shores Fire Chief Steve Langford announced the measure June 25.

The ban, in place since June 8, had covered Temiskaming Shores, Cobalt, the townships of Coleman and Harris, and the Lorrain Valley.

In a message to residents, the city’s fire department reminded the public that, while open-air fires are now permitted, extreme caution must be taken when burning.