Municipal Fire Ban

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff/Special) – The City of Temiskaming Shores, the Town of Cobalt, and the townships of Harris and Coleman have implemented fire bans effective Friday, August 8.

Citing the extreme forest fire danger rating in the area, the municipalities announced the decision.

In press releases issued by the municipalities, authorities said that “under a fire ban, all burning permits are suspended and all open-air fires are prohibited, including fires for cooking and warmth. Persons must make alternate provisions for cooking and warmth, such as using propane stoves or charcoal burners intended for that use.”

For more information contact your local municipal office or fire department.