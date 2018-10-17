Residents of voting age who didn’t use one of the recent advance polls are reminded that Monday, October 22, is municipal election day across Ontario.
Communities with elections in the South Temiskaming region are:
Armstrong Township
Cobalt
Coleman Township
Englehart
Hilliard Township
Hudson Township
James Township
Latchford
Temagami
Temiskaming Shores
There are also elections for school trustees with District School Board Ontario North East and Conseil scolaire publique du Nord-Est de l’Ontario.
Municipal election voting is Monday was last modified: October 17th, 2018 by