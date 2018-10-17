Municipal election voting is Monday

Residents of voting age who didn’t use one of the recent advance polls are reminded that Monday, October 22, is municipal election day across Ontario.

Communities with elections in the South Temiskaming region are:

Armstrong Township

Cobalt

Coleman Township

Englehart

Hilliard Township

Hudson Township

James Township

Latchford

Temagami

Temiskaming Shores

There are also elections for school trustees with District School Board Ontario North East and Conseil scolaire publique du Nord-Est de l’Ontario.