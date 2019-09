The new campaign office in Temiskaming Shores for incumbent Liberal Nipissing-Timiskaming candidate Anthony Rota was officially opened Thursday, September 12. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place with about 20 well-wishers in attendance. From the left are Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal Association northern regional vice-president Dan Cleroux, Rota, and his wife Chantal Piché-Rota. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)