Mountain Trail Course and Arena Games at Cougar Ridge Farms

HILLIARD TOWNSHIP — Saddle up and get your cowboy or cowgirl on when Cougar Ridge Farms hosts the Mountain Trail Course and Arena Games event on Saturday, July 31, beginning at 10 a.m.

The cost per rider to take part in the event is $30, with a non-perishable food item to be donated to the local. food bank. The entry fees are being donated to the Northern Animals Rescue and Sanctuary (NARS).

Prizes will be awarded on the day and a barbecue luncheon will take place with proceeds also going to NARS.

The location of Cougar Ridge Farms is in Hilliard Township at 024065 Greenwood Bridge Road.

For more information contact Rena Wild Peddie on her Facebook page.