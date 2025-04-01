More weather’s coming

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for a broad swath of Northeastern Ontario, including the Temiskaming Shores and Temagami areas, beginning tomorrow (Wednesday).

Freezing rain is expected, with accretions of two millimetres to five millimetres on some surfaces. The precipitation will begin for Sault Ste. Marie and along the North Channel Wednesday morning before reaching the Highway 11 corridor later Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the transition to freezing rain, snowfall amounts up to 10 centimetres may occur over some locations, particularly northeast of Lake Superior to the Ontario-Quebec border.

As temperatures rise above the freezing mark Wednesday night into Thursday morning, precipitation is expected to change over to rain for southern parts of northeastern Ontario.