More snow’s coming

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the Temiskaming Shores and Temagami areas.

It says a winter storm is possible Tuesday evening into Thursday, with total snowfall amounts near 15 centimetres possible. There’s also a risk of freezing rain.

Periods of light snow or rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, are expected to begin Tuesday and intensify Tuesday evening. Current indications suggest that the rain-snow transition line will stretch from north of Sault Ste. Marie northeast to Temiskaming Shores. Along this transition line, there is a risk freezing rain on Wednesday. North of the transition line, accumulating snow can be expected. The track of the low pressure system responsible is still somewhat uncertain which will affect exact snowfall amounts and precipitation types.