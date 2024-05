The Moose Hide Campaign – an Indigenous-led effort to end violence against women, children and all those along the gender continuum – reached Temiskaming Shores last week. Speakers included, from left, psychotherapist Becky Hills, Charlotte Hunter of the Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO), Marilyn Chevrier-Wills of Timiskaming First Nation, and MNO Métis family wellbeing coordinator Kayla Bazinet. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)