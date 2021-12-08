MNRF Food Drive this weekend!

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The annual Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) one-day Food Drive blitz takes place this coming Saturday, December 11 in the parking lots of Chartrand’s Independent Grocer and Walmart in New Liskeard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Along with Ministry personnel will be Timiskaming Emergency Medical Services paramedics who are asking people to be generous in supporting the food drive that helps the food banks in Englehart, New Liskeard, Haileybury, Cobalt and Temagami.

They will gladly accept non-perishable food items and cash.