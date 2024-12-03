MNR Food Drive this weekend!

TEMISKAMING SHORES — The Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) will once again be hosting their annual Food Drive on Saturday, December 7 at Davy’s Independent Grocer in New Liskeard.

The MNR staffers are asking that you help them fill the Conservation Officer’s truck with non-perishable food items for local food banks in our region.

The food banks are specifically asking for canned goods, pasta and sauces, macaroni and cheese, cream, peanut butter, diapers, baby food and formula.

Food Bank bags will also be available for purchase starting November 25th for the MNR donation December 7.

They will also be accepting cash offerings as well.