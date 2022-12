TEMISKAMING OPP LOCATE MISSING PERSON

(TEMAGAMI, ON) – On December 20, 2022, at approximately 4:48 p.m., members from the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a missing person from a residence on Bayview Lane in Temagami. On December 22, 2022, the 44-year-old person was located in good health. The OPP would like to thank the public and media partners for their assistance in this investigation.