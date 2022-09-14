Memorial Service for Queen in Haileybury

HAILEYBURY (Staff/Special) – The Haileybury Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 will host a Memorial Service for Queen Elizabeth Monday, September 19.

The service to mark the Queen’s death September 8 will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Haileybury cenotaph and at the conclusion of the service the Haileybury Fire Station will ring the fire hall bell 70 years to mark the years Queen Elizabeth served as the Queen of Canada.

Members of the public are also being welcomed to sign a Book of Condolences which will be made available at the Legion hall.