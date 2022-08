On July 5 a bench was dedicated to the memory of former Temagami Family Health Team (TFHT) board chair Paul Middleton. In back from the left is TFHT employee Chantal Dinel, board director Carmen Koski, TFHT employee Nancy Presseault, Dr. Stephen Goddard, board chair Margaret Youngs, Judy Gouin, Jane Dougall and TFHT employee Nancy Prescott. The four people standing behind the bench are TFHT board director Dorothy Fielding, TFHT employee Therese Desrosiers, Lynn Turcotte and Kim Corbett. On the bench, same order, are Middleton’s grandsons Jamison and Jackson Dougall, his wife Sally Middleton, daughter Cindy Dougall and son Chris Middleton. (Supplied photo)