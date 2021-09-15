Meet the Candidates for Nipissing-Timiskaming

DISTRICT (Staff) – The Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a federal election candidates event this evening, Wednesday, September 15.

The virtual “Meet the Candidates Night” will take place between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. and will be live-streamed and recorded through the Chamber’s Facebook page (@TemiskShoresandAreaChamber).

The Nipissing-Timiskaming candidates are People’s Party of Canada candidate Greg Galante, Scott Robertson representing the New Democratic Party, incumbent MP Anthony Rota representing the Liberal Party, and Stephen Trahan representing the Conservative Party of Canada.