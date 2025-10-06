Manhunt ends south of Latchford

LATCHFORD — In a press release, police say they have captured an armed and dangerous individual just south of Latchford, near Roosevelt Road on Sunday, October 5.

The suspect was wounded in the apprehension and taken to a nearby hospital. An OPP canine dog was also reported to have had minor injuries during the arrest.

The incident began on Friday, October 3 when police were alerted to an armed and dangerous person in the region.

Highway 11 was closed in both directions for an OPP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) investigation to take place, but reoponed to traffic on Monday, October 6.