Man, 24, last seen in New Liskeard Sept. 2

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff/Special) – The Ontario Provincial Police have issued a missing person alert.

A 24 year-old man by the first name of Khuskaran has been missing since Monday, September 2.

He was last seen on Paget Street in New Liskeard at 8 p.m. that day.

Police state that he is 5′ 10″ (178 cm) and weighs approximately 180 lbs. (82 kg).

He has a slim build and brown eyes, and he has a well groomed beard. Police say he is possibly wearing a yellow turban.

Police ask that if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Khuskaran please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The reference number is E241218384.