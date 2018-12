The Frog’s Breath Foundation recently donated $3,500 to the Haileybury Heritage Museum for restoration work on the M.V. Beauchene tugboat. Taking part in the ceremony were, in back, HHM board member Irene Shaver and HHM curator Paul Olson. In the middle are board members Hans Schnakenberg, left, and John S. Barry. In the front row, same order, are HHM vice-chairperson Ellen Goodyear, board member Paula Oslund, chairperson Pat Wilson and Frog’s Breath Foundation director/treasurer Rheo Hacquard. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)