Long weekend seatbelt campaign: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) North East Region will be participating in the annual Provincial Seatbelt Campaign which runs from April 19 to April 22.

Officers will be patrolling highways looking for lack of seatbelt use and other “Big 4” driving behaviours: impaired driving, distracted driving and aggressive driving.

Seatbelt enforcement and education is one of the OPP’s traffic safety priorities; the OPP conducts provincial seat belt campaigns every year to raise awareness of seatbelt use and their effectiveness in saving lives in the event of a collision.

In the last 10 years, 24 per cent of traffic deaths on OPP patrolled highways were caused by vehicle occupants not wearing seatbelts. Last year alone in the North East Region, four people lost their lives in motor vehicle collisions on OPP patrolled highways, where seatbelts were not being used.

A driver can be charged with not wearing their seatbelt and faces a fine totalling $240 ($200 set fine, $35 victim surcharge, $5 court costs), this includes two demerit points. Demerit points remain on a driving record for two years from the date of the offence.

Inspector Scott Hlady, Unit Commander of the North East Region Traffic and Marine program advises, “Even one death attributed to lack of seatbelt use is one too many. A properly worn seat belt greatly increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle collision. Please, wear you seatbelt, it only takes a second to buckle up.”