Long weekend outdoor fire safety reminder

DISTRICT (Staff) — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) remind the public this long weekend it is the fire season across the province. They say wildfires can occur when people have campfires, cleaning around the yard or while setting off fireworks. Knowing the rules surrounding campfires and fireworks helps to prevent wildfires. The MNRF says, “Remember, if you light it, it is your responsibility.” Residents of the Temiskaming district are reminded if you plan on burning yard waste and other debris grass fires can ignite quickly, spread rapidly and may lead to personal injury or loss.

The MNRF provides the following rules outdoor fire safety: Fires cannot be started sooner than two hours before sunset and must be extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. An adult must always tend the fire until it is extinguished and tools such as shovels, water, hoses must be close and available to put out the fire. The fire must be two metres from things than can easily ignite.

Campfire safety includes following municipal burning restrictions and bylaws. The MNRF says to build campfires on bare soil or exposed rock in a location sheltered from the wind. Construct fires away from the forest or things that can easily be set on fire. Keep fires small and have an adult on hand to tend the fire until it is extinguished. Have a shovel or water available to put out the fire.

Fireworks can also be hazardous in terms of starting fires. The MNRF says choose an area away from things that can easily set on fire in areas where gravel or over water. And after setting off the fireworks, check the area for hot residue and ensure it’s put out and have fire fighting equipment nearby and ready for use.

For more information on outdoor fire safety visit ontario.ca/fireprevention or contact your local MNRF office or fire department.

Have a safe and enjoyable May long weekend!