Matthew Martins, seated, is the winner of a 2021 Yamaha Kodiak 450 ATV in a draw sponsored by the Temiskaming District Masons. But the real winner is a bursary fund at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine, which received $12,500. Pictured above, standing from left, are Doric Lodge Master Stephen Nash of Kirkland Lake; district secretary Jim McLaren of Englehart; District Deputy Grand Master Matthew McLaren, also of Englehart; and Luc Duchesne, in sales at Work N’ Play. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)