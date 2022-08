Members and guests had an opportunity to try hickory shafted clubs at the recent 100th celebration of golf in Haileybury. One all-ladies’ team was led by Doug Bowslaugh, pictured here on the second fairway in Haileybury with, from left to right, Rose West, Jacquie Levesque, Diane Robitaille, Denise Bradford and Celine Wadge. (Supplied photo)