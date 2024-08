Seven local athletes competed as part of Team Northern Lights at the 2024 Ontario Summer Games, held at Western University in London August 1-4. From the left are Kohen Zubyck, Ryan Larocque, Will Medland, Emerson Spence, Taya Schaffer, Frederyk Brownlee and Lexi Ethier. Brownlee was on the Northern Lights team that won bronze in sprint relay. (Supplied photo)