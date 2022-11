Jack Lundholm of the Lions (second from left) and teammate Pacey Lachapelle were in a foot race with the Sault Ste. Marie U18 team over three games from October 29-30. New Liskeard won the first 4-3 but lost the next two 8-1 and 8-3. The Lions are in the Soo November 12-13 to take on the U16 team. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)