The New Liskeard Lions downed the Sudbury AA Wolves in a pair of games January 11 and 12 in Sudbury by scores of 4-1 and 5-2. In a doubleheader between the two teams December 21 at The Shep the Lions won the opener 7-1 and tied in the second 1-1. Goalie Kael Rivard watches the play develop in game one as teammate Ben Paquin (#12) defends against Sudbury’s Hudson Cassidy. The Lions will play the U16 Nickel City Sons January 25 in New Liskeard for the first time this season. (Staff photo by Steven Larocque)