The New Liskeard Lions have made the final instalment of the service club’s $60,000 pledge to the Temiskaming Hospital Foundation’s Care Close to Home campaign. Tammie Caldwell of the foundation, from left, and hospital CEO Mike Baker accepted the donation from Lions Eric Campsall, Bill Brookfield, Ron Sutton, Alf O’Reilly, Manju Dangalle and Shamie Khalon. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)