Thanks to a donation from Enbridge Gas, Cobalt’s firefighters have received more than 100 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to install in the town’s homes as needed. On hand to recognize the safety support were, from left, Cobalt town manager Steven Dalley, Fire Chief Shawn Hearn, fire prevention officer Tom Green, Mayor Mita Gibson, and Enbridge’s Northern region operations supervisor Jessica Gibson and operations manager Johanna Sanchez. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)