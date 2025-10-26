Legion Poppy Campaign begins October 31

DISTRICT — The 2025 Royal Canadian Legion National Poppy Campaign begins on Friday, October 31 until November 11.

Millions of Canadians wear a poppy as a visual symbol of honour for our Canadian veterans who sacrificed for our freedoms we enjoy today.

The poppy is distributed freely to all who decide to wear one but the various Legion branches in the South Temiskaming region gratefully accepts donations to the Poppy Fund.

The Poppy Fund assists veterans and their families in times of need.