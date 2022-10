Leaves are falling and the fun is piling up as kids are happy to rake up large mounds for playing, tossing and hiding. From the left at the New Liskeard beach park October 23 are Alexie Hermiston, 10, of Cobalt, and her Haileybury cousins Logan DeGraw, 10, Landen DeGraw, 11, and Liam DeGraw, 7. (Staff photo by LJI Reporter Darlene Wroe)