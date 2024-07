LCBO locations closed July 5 as workers went on strike for the first time in the organization’s history. Protections for casual workers and objections to the expansion of alcoholic beverage sales to more retailers have been listed as leading issues by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union. On the picket line on Sunday at the New Liskeard location were, from left, fixed-term summer worker Carlye Campbell, New Liskeard store manager Kara Johnston, and Haileybury store manager Melanie Hardy. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)