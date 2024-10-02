Latchford Legion hosting historian Saturday

LATCHFORD (Staff) – A man who is deeply indebted to Canadian war veterans is coming to Latchford on October 5 to help with a tree dedication at Veterans’ Park.

Jacques Sevat of the Netherlands has taken many Canadians to the Groesbeek Canadian War Cemetery and Memorial, the final resting place of Sergeant Aubrey Cosens.

The cemetery is home to 2,619 burials, including 2,338 Canadian soldiers who gave their lives on the front lines of World War II.

Sevat is travelling with his Canadian guide and host, Sheila Willis.

They will be at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 54 at 9 a.m. Saturday for breakfast in Haileybury.

At 1 p.m. they’ll be in Latchford for a tree dedication at Veterans’ Park, then on to do a tour of the Latchford House of Memories Museum.

At 3 p.m. there will be a social gathering at the Aubrey Cosens V.C. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 629 in Latchford.

The duo will then stop at 28 On The Lake for dinner at 5 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend any of these events and show their support for Sevat’s dedication to preserving military history.

Attendance for the breakfast and dinner is at your own expense, and if you are going to attend call Trina Godden Breault or text her at 705-676-6453 or email tbreault@live.com by Thursday evening for a reservation.