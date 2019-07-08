Latchford issues water conservation request

LATCHFORD (Staff) — The Town of Latchford issued a request to conserve water Monday, July 8.

People were advised that it was alright to use water for immediate needs such as drinking, cooking and flushing toilets.

Latchford clerk-administrator Jaime Allen stated that the request is due to a technical problem with software which is occurring at the water treatment plant.

He expects the problem to be solved later in the day.

The town will notify the public through their Facebook page when the issue has been resolved.