Members of the Ladies Night Out organizing committee and New Liskeard Scotiabank employees helped to raise $14,000 during this year’s event for the Bikers Reunion Community Cancer Care program. In the back row from the left are Jude Monaco, Sarah Desmarais, Kaarina Ettles, Renée Catt, Marinna Cecchini and Scotiabank employee Jennifer Girard. In the front row from the left are Lori Gavin, Aimee Gilboe, Scotiabank employee Carol Imbeau, Sandra Sauve, Bikers Reunion lead organizer Barry Phippen, and Scotiabank branch manager Lisette Gauthier. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)